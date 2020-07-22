2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Power Brakes Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Navigation System Rear View Camera Leatherette Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.