Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - V6 Engine, 7 Seater, Four Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, AUX, Power Options, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and more. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out! We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.</span></p>

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

147,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4WD - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4WD - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM4HC670401

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. 

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - V6 Engine, 7 Seater, Four Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, AUX, Power Options, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and more.

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Included

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2017 Nissan Pathfinder