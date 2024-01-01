$15,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SV 4WD - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC.
CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - V6 Engine, 7 Seater, Four Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, AUX, Power Options, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and more.
Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!
With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.
At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.
