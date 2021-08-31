2017 Nissan Pathfinder

$31,888 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 7 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8061460

8061460 Stock #: P7339

P7339 VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC613966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7339

Mileage 98,714 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING VENTILATED SEATS Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo dvd player Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.