2017 Nissan Rogue

151,083 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
12562610

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,083KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV1HC773658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,083 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Factory Remote Engine Start

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 WT DoubleCab 2WD 4.3L6cyl 6'5
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 WT DoubleCab 2WD 4.3L6cyl 6'5"Box BackUpCam 47,455 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CustomTrailBoss CrewCab 4WD Z71 5.3L8cyl 5'9
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CustomTrailBoss CrewCab 4WD Z71 5.3L8cyl 5'9"Box 19,562 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT CrewCab 4WD 5.3L8cyl 5'9
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT CrewCab 4WD 5.3L8cyl 5'9"Box BackUpCam 224,719 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

+ taxes & licensing

