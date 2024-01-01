Menu
Vehicle SOLD ASIS Please ask for details

KEY FEATURES: 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, Crew Cab, Laramie, 4x4, Grey, 3.0L v6 Diesel, Auto transmission,  Leather Interior, Heated and cooled front seats, Convenience package, Sunroof, Remote start, Trailer tow, Trailer Brake, Nav Ready Please call for more information

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

2017 RAM 1500

197,332 KM

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1704904141
  2. 1704904143
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

197,332KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7NM7HS872782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,332 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

2017 RAM 1500