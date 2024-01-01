Menu
<div>2017 ram crew cab 4 x 4 5.7 L hemi V8 SLT package. Comes with all the power options, box liner, power, receipts, Bluetooth and premium Soundsystem. 20 inch wheels with BF Goodrich tires. Runs and drives fantastic there are a few dents on the truck and a scratch on the passenger side wheel well. The truck will be sold as is or an additional $975  to certify. </div>

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

