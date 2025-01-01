$28,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
ST CREW CAB 4WD 5.7L8cyl Hemi 6'4"Box BackUpCam
2017 RAM 1500
ST CREW CAB 4WD 5.7L8cyl Hemi 6'4"Box BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,020KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7ST3HS521850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 93,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
6'4" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2017 RAM 1500 ST CREW CAB 4WD 5.7L8cyl Hemi 6'4"Box BackUpCam 93,020 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro CrewCab 4WD 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam 26,026 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4WD 6.2L8cyl 7SeaterRoofNavLeather 144,860 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2017 RAM 1500