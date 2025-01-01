Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Lease return</p>

2017 RAM 1500

93,020 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

ST CREW CAB 4WD 5.7L8cyl Hemi 6'4"Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle
12858509

2017 RAM 1500

ST CREW CAB 4WD 5.7L8cyl Hemi 6'4"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1755128938
  2. 1755128938
  3. 1755128939
  4. 1755128939
  5. 1755128939
  6. 1755128939
  7. 1755128939
  8. 1755128939
  9. 1755128939
  10. 1755128939
  11. 1755128939
  12. 1755128939
  13. 1755128939
  14. 1755128939
  15. 1755128939
  16. 1755128939
  17. 1755128939
  18. 1755128939
  19. 1755128939
  20. 1755128940
  21. 1755128940
  22. 1755128940
  23. 1755128940
  24. 1755128940
  25. 1755128940
  26. 1755128940
  27. 1755128940
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,020KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7ST3HS521850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 93,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
6'4" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST CREW CAB 4WD 5.7L8cyl Hemi 6'4
2017 RAM 1500 ST CREW CAB 4WD 5.7L8cyl Hemi 6'4"Box BackUpCam 93,020 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro CrewCab 4WD 2.7L4cylGas 6'7
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro CrewCab 4WD 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam 26,026 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4WD 6.2L8cyl 7SeaterRoofNavLeather for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4WD 6.2L8cyl 7SeaterRoofNavLeather 144,860 KM $44,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2017 RAM 1500