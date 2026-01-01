Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a powerful pickup thats ready to tackle any terrain? Check out this used 2017 RAM 1500 4x4 V8, available now at Five Star Auto! This rugged beauty, dressed in a striking blue exterior, boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine, ready to deliver impressive performance on the highway or off the beaten path. Inside, youll find a comfortable black interior designed to keep you and your passengers comfortable on those long drives. With its proven reliability and the versatility of a 4x4 drivetrain, this RAM 1500 is the perfect partner for work and play. This truck has 220,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>This RAM 1500 offers a wealth of features designed for convenience and capability. Here are just a few highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>Commanding 4x4 Capability:</strong> Conquer any weather condition and tackle off-road adventures with ease, thanks to its advanced four-wheel-drive system.</li><li><strong>Powerful V8 Engine:</strong> Experience exhilarating performance and the power to tow or haul with confidence.</li><li><strong>Spacious Crew Cab:</strong> Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and gear, making every journey comfortable and convenient.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and effortless shifting for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Bold Blue Exterior:</strong> Make a statement on the road with its head-turning blue exterior, ensuring youll turn heads wherever you go.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 RAM 1500

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

4x4 V8 5.L

Watch This Vehicle
13520159

2017 RAM 1500

4x4 V8 5.L

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1769548089
  2. 1769548089
  3. 1769548089
  4. 1769548089
  5. 1769548089
  6. 1769548089
  7. 1769548089
  8. 1769548089
  9. 1769548089
  10. 1769548089
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT5HS786859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful pickup that's ready to tackle any terrain? Check out this used 2017 RAM 1500 4x4 V8, available now at Five Star Auto! This rugged beauty, dressed in a striking blue exterior, boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine, ready to deliver impressive performance on the highway or off the beaten path. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior designed to keep you and your passengers comfortable on those long drives. With its proven reliability and the versatility of a 4x4 drivetrain, this RAM 1500 is the perfect partner for work and play. This truck has 220,000 km on the odometer.

This RAM 1500 offers a wealth of features designed for convenience and capability. Here are just a few highlights:

  • Commanding 4x4 Capability: Conquer any weather condition and tackle off-road adventures with ease, thanks to its advanced four-wheel-drive system.
  • Powerful V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and the power to tow or haul with confidence.
  • Spacious Crew Cab: Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and gear, making every journey comfortable and convenient.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless shifting for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
  • Bold Blue Exterior: Make a statement on the road with its head-turning blue exterior, ensuring you'll turn heads wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2017 RAM 1500 4x4 V8 5.L for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 RAM 1500 4x4 V8 5.L 220,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SPORT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SPORT 140,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS for sale in Brantford, ON
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 270,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2017 RAM 1500