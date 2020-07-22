Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

  1. 1600199344
  2. 1600199344
  3. 1600199344
  4. 1600199344
  5. 1600199344
  6. 1600199344
  7. 1600199344
  8. 1600199344
  9. 1600199344
  10. 1600199344
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5698274
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT7HS623840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ram hemi sport 4 x 4 and all-wheel-drive feature quad cab 6.5 box,spray in box liner.premium sound system leather wrapped wheel Bluetooth absolutely stunning looking truck and kept extremely nice. Up-to-date dealer services..spotless inside out....

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only. You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them. Please do Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J. Domotor Enterprises

2013 Nissan Juke SL
 143,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 DIESEL...
 101,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2012 Isuzu NRR CREW ...
 94,000 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

905-308-XXXX

(click to show)

905-308-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory