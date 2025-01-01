Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Stunning ACCIDENT FREE, original owner Subaru Forester AWD 6 speed manual, 2.5 L 4cyl. Meticulously maintained including all of the power options. With back up camera. Premium sound system .brand new Continental all season tires. Oil sprayed annually. Dealership trade in. HST applied. ￼ </div>

2017 Subaru Forester

0 KM

Details Description

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Subaru Forester

AWD 6 speed manual

Watch This Vehicle
12381753

2017 Subaru Forester

AWD 6 speed manual

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1744072425
  2. 1744072425
  3. 1744072425
  4. 1744072425
  5. 1744072425
  6. 1744072425
  7. 1744072425
  8. 1744072425
  9. 1744072425
  10. 1744072425
  11. 1744072425
  12. 1744072425
  13. 1744072425
  14. 1744072425
Contact Seller

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning ACCIDENT FREE, original owner Subaru Forester AWD 6 speed manual, 2.5 L 4cyl. Meticulously maintained including all of the power options. With back up camera. Premium sound system .brand new Continental all season tires. Oil sprayed annually. Dealership trade in. HST applied. ￼ 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2017 Subaru Forester AWD 6 speed manual for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Subaru Forester AWD 6 speed manual 0 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit 250 for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford Transit 250 260,000 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM ProMaster 3500 SLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 RAM ProMaster 3500 SLT 374,000 KM $13,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester