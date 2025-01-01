$8,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester
AWD 6 speed manual
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Used
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning ACCIDENT FREE, original owner Subaru Forester AWD 6 speed manual, 2.5 L 4cyl. Meticulously maintained including all of the power options. With back up camera. Premium sound system .brand new Continental all season tires. Oil sprayed annually. Dealership trade in. HST applied. ￼
