$18,599+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE l Clean Carfax l No accidents l AWD
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE l Clean Carfax l No accidents l AWD
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$18,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2832
- Mileage 139,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, in really good shape, runs and drives like a peach. A compact SUV known for its unbeatable reliability, strong resale value, and all-weather capability. Whether you're commuting through the city or exploring off the beaten path, this RAV4 delivers comfort, space, and peace of mind.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD), and equipped with a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine making amazing on fuel.
Key Features : Lane Departure Alert l Adaptive Cruise Control l Pre-Collision System l Backup Camera l Bluetooth® Connectivity l Spacious Interior & Rear Cargo Area
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
No gimmicks, straight forward, pressure free, full transparency approach with the objective of making a difficult process easy. We are a family owned business, do not work on commissions, and back all our cars.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carwise Canada
Email Carwise Canada
Carwise Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-338-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
548-338-6399