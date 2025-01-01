$11,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2017 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek white sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With only 170,000km on the odometer, this Golf is just getting started.
Enjoy a comfortable and safe ride with features like heated mirrors, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and a security system. Cruise effortlessly with cruise control and stay cool with air conditioning. Plus, the Golf's safety features include anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.
This 2017 Volkswagen Golf is ready to be your next reliable companion. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the joy of driving a stylish and practical German-engineered vehicle.
