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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV thats ready for any adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stunning white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition. This Tiguan offers the perfect blend of European engineering and practical utility, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone who appreciates a refined driving experience. The sleek exterior is complemented by a sophisticated black interior, creating a timeless look thats sure to turn heads on the road. With just 130,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Tiguan has been well-maintained and is eager to embark on its next chapter with you.</p><p>Step inside this Tiguan and youll discover a comfortable and well-appointed cabin designed for your enjoyment. The Wolfsburg Edition signifies a step up in refinement, offering premium touches and a host of convenient features. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend getaway, the Tiguans smooth automatic transmission and responsive all-wheel-drive system provide confidence and control in all driving conditions. It’s a reliable and capable SUV that’s ready to be your trusted companion.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition truly shine:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian weather and explore with confidence thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system, ensuring superior traction and stability on any road.</li><li><strong>Wolfsburg Edition Styling:</strong> Stand out from the crowd with the distinguished Wolfsburg Edition, boasting unique badging and enhanced aesthetic details that elevate its premium appeal.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family outings, grocery runs, or hauling sports equipment with ease.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving and comfortable journeys with the seamless performance of the automatic transmission, designed for a relaxed and enjoyable ride.</li><li><strong>Quality Volkswagen Engineering:</strong> Benefit from the renowned German craftsmanship and reliability that Volkswagen is celebrated for, ensuring a durable and enjoyable ownership experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14059311

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGNV7AXXHK024748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for any adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stunning white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition. This Tiguan offers the perfect blend of European engineering and practical utility, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone who appreciates a refined driving experience. The sleek exterior is complemented by a sophisticated black interior, creating a timeless look that's sure to turn heads on the road. With just 130,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Tiguan has been well-maintained and is eager to embark on its next chapter with you.

Step inside this Tiguan and you'll discover a comfortable and well-appointed cabin designed for your enjoyment. The Wolfsburg Edition signifies a step up in refinement, offering premium touches and a host of convenient features. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend getaway, the Tiguan's smooth automatic transmission and responsive all-wheel-drive system provide confidence and control in all driving conditions. It’s a reliable and capable SUV that’s ready to be your trusted companion.

Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition truly shine:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian weather and explore with confidence thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system, ensuring superior traction and stability on any road.
  • Wolfsburg Edition Styling: Stand out from the crowd with the distinguished Wolfsburg Edition, boasting unique badging and enhanced aesthetic details that elevate its premium appeal.
  • Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family outings, grocery runs, or hauling sports equipment with ease.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving and comfortable journeys with the seamless performance of the automatic transmission, designed for a relaxed and enjoyable ride.
  • Quality Volkswagen Engineering: Benefit from the renowned German craftsmanship and reliability that Volkswagen is celebrated for, ensuring a durable and enjoyable ownership experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan