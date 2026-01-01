$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Wolfsburg Edition
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Wolfsburg Edition
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for any adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stunning white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition. This Tiguan offers the perfect blend of European engineering and practical utility, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone who appreciates a refined driving experience. The sleek exterior is complemented by a sophisticated black interior, creating a timeless look that's sure to turn heads on the road. With just 130,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Tiguan has been well-maintained and is eager to embark on its next chapter with you.
Step inside this Tiguan and you'll discover a comfortable and well-appointed cabin designed for your enjoyment. The Wolfsburg Edition signifies a step up in refinement, offering premium touches and a host of convenient features. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend getaway, the Tiguan's smooth automatic transmission and responsive all-wheel-drive system provide confidence and control in all driving conditions. It’s a reliable and capable SUV that’s ready to be your trusted companion.
Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition truly shine:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian weather and explore with confidence thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system, ensuring superior traction and stability on any road.
- Wolfsburg Edition Styling: Stand out from the crowd with the distinguished Wolfsburg Edition, boasting unique badging and enhanced aesthetic details that elevate its premium appeal.
- Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family outings, grocery runs, or hauling sports equipment with ease.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving and comfortable journeys with the seamless performance of the automatic transmission, designed for a relaxed and enjoyable ride.
- Quality Volkswagen Engineering: Benefit from the renowned German craftsmanship and reliability that Volkswagen is celebrated for, ensuring a durable and enjoyable ownership experience.
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