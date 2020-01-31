Menu
2017 Volkswagen Touareg

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Brantford Volkswagen

131 Lynden Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 8A7

519-751-8989

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,535KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4629741
  • Stock #: VC02437
  • VIN: WVGGF7BP3HD002437
Exterior Colour
Canyon Grey Met
Interior Colour
Titan Black Vienna Lthr
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

NEW FRONT BRAKES, 75K SERVICE, TIRES 90% Panoramic sunroof / Navigation/ Bluetooth connectivity / Leather / Clean carproof / Alloys / Cruise /.Finance from 0%. Qualifies FOR 2YR/40,000K Premium VW extended warranty (at extra cost). At Brantford Volkswagen we feel our buyers understand that a large percentage of a used vehicle’s value is determined by “condition” and “reconditioning”. We search the internet for similarly equipped certified pre-owned vehicles up to 250k away to find real-time current market conditions so we can offer the best “fully reconditioned” CPO deal up front. Our all in price includes: VW CERTIFIED WHICH INCLUDES 112 POINT INSPECTION -Full road hazard tire warranty for 2 yrs/40,000K(ask for details). -Full carproof report. Vehicle evidence folder(incl. all known repairs,history if available). -Safety certificate. Oil change (Prior to delivery). -Coupon for free 7500K Tire rotation and car wash. -10% Off genuine VW accessories. 2 Loaner car coupons(by appointment). -Unlimited washer fluid fill ups. Car wash with every service. -30 Point inspection with every service. -Priority appointment booking. -Local shuttle service. -3 $100 Referral coupons. -Showroom quality vehicle detail prior to pick up. -Plus much more(ask for details). Brantford Volkswagen is a multiple Wolfsburg Excellence Award winner, Gold Pin Elite worldwide top VW retailer, A+ accredited Better Business Bureau company! Plus we are fun, family operated! Brantford Volkswagen is proud to serve our customers from Brantford, Simcoe, Tillsonburg, Waterford, Woodstock, London, Cambridge, Hamilton, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto, Kitchener, Guelph, Sarnia, Windsor and surrounding areas. We welcome trades of all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV's. Taxes and License extra.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford Volkswagen

131 Lynden Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 8A7

