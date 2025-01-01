Menu
<p>2017 Western star TWIN Steer 12 yard Hydro vac truck (excavation) powered by a Detroit diesel very low mileage and low hours. Excellent running condition.10,000 hours and 51000 kms > 12 Yard Debris Tank</p><div>> 3800 cfm 27 hg Hydraulic Drive Blower<br />› Hydraulic Full Open Door<br />> 8 × 26 Hydraulic Boom<br />> Two Speed Remote Operated Boom<br />› Remote Operated Water Pressure Control<br />› Heated Insulated Acoustical Enclosure w/<br />Storage<br />> 420,000 btu Diesel Fired Burner<br />› Engage Blower from Remote<br />› Manual Control and Wireless Remote </div>

2017 Western Star 4800

55,000 KM

Details Description

2017 Western Star 4800

hydro excavator vac

2017 Western Star 4800

hydro excavator vac

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

55,000KM

  • Body Style Heavy Equipment
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

2017 Western star TWIN Steer 12 yard Hydro vac truck (excavation) powered by a Detroit diesel very low mileage and low hours. Excellent running condition.10,000 hours and 51000 kms > 12 Yard Debris Tank

> 3800 cfm 27" hg Hydraulic Drive Blower
› Hydraulic Full Open Door
> 8" × 26' Hydraulic Boom
> Two Speed Remote Operated Boom
› Remote Operated Water Pressure Control
› Heated Insulated Acoustical Enclosure w/
Storage
> 420,000 btu Diesel Fired Burner
› Engage Blower from Remote
› Manual Control and Wireless Remote 

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

2017 Western Star 4800