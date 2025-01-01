$128,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Western Star 4800
2017 Western Star 4800
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$128,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Heavy Equipment
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Western star TWIN Steer 12 yard Hydro vac truck (excavation) powered by a Detroit diesel very low mileage and low hours. Excellent running condition.10,000 hours and 51000 kms > 12 Yard Debris Tank> 3800 cfm 27" hg Hydraulic Drive Blower
› Hydraulic Full Open Door
> 8" × 26' Hydraulic Boom
> Two Speed Remote Operated Boom
› Remote Operated Water Pressure Control
› Heated Insulated Acoustical Enclosure w/
Storage
> 420,000 btu Diesel Fired Burner
› Engage Blower from Remote
› Manual Control and Wireless Remote
