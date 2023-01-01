$49,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi TTS
Coupe TTS | AWD | RED LEATHER | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER
20,134KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges
