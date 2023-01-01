Menu
2018 Audi TTS

20,134 KM

Details Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Coupe TTS | AWD | RED LEATHER | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

20,134KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9616378
  • Stock #: P8906A
  • VIN: TRUC1AFV9J1012507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P8906A
  • Mileage 20,134 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

