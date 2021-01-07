2018 BMW M2

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Lane Departure Warning

