2018 BMW X5 diesel. Extremely rare model. Very sought after 1500 km per tank of fuel. 185,000 kms Fully loaded with a panoramic sunroof. Bluetooth touchscreen Apple CarPlay heated seats leather interior absolutely meticulous maintenance never smoked in always garage kept.

2018 BMW X5

187,000 KM

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5

DIESEL

2018 BMW X5

DIESEL

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,000KM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

2018 BMW X5 diesel. Extremely rare model. Very sought after 1500 km per tank of fuel. 185,000 kms Fully loaded with a panoramic sunroof. Bluetooth touchscreen Apple CarPlay heated seats leather interior absolutely meticulous maintenance never smoked in always garage kept.  

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-XXXX

519-755-0400

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2018 BMW X5