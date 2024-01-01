$27,800+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5
DIESEL
2018 BMW X5
DIESEL
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW X5 diesel. Extremely rare model. Very sought after 1500 km per tank of fuel. 185,000 kms Fully loaded with a panoramic sunroof. Bluetooth touchscreen Apple CarPlay heated seats leather interior absolutely meticulous maintenance never smoked in always garage kept.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
