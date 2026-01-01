$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything Canadian life throws your way? Right Choice Auto has the perfect fit with this pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This stylish crossover is powered by a capable 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and, importantly, boasts an All-Wheel Drive system. Whether you're navigating city streets, tackling snowy highways, or exploring more adventurous routes, this Equinox is engineered to provide confidence and control in all conditions. Its practical 4-door design and spacious interior make it ideal for families, commuters, and anyone who needs a dependable ride that doesn't compromise on comfort or capability.
With 165,000 kilometers on the odometer, this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT has been well-travelled and is eager for its next chapter. It offers a fantastic blend of everyday usability and the ruggedness you'd expect from an SUV. Imagine packing up for a weekend getaway, loading up groceries, or simply enjoying a comfortable daily drive – this Equinox is designed to make it all easier. At Right Choice Auto, we pride ourselves on offering quality vehicles, and this Equinox LT is no exception.
Here are 5 features of this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT that truly stand out:
- Go Anywhere All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and all your adventures with the confidence of an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability when you need it most.
- Comfortable & Spacious Interior: Settle into a well-appointed cabin designed for everyday comfort, offering ample room for passengers and cargo for all your needs.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Practicality: Experience the perfect blend of car-like handling and SUV utility, making it ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend excursions.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with a responsive automatic transmission that delivers a smooth and efficient ride.
- Dependable Chevrolet Engineering: Benefit from the proven reliability and robust build quality that Chevrolet vehicles are known for, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
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