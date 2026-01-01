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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats ready for anything Canadian life throws your way? Right Choice Auto has the perfect fit with this pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This stylish crossover is powered by a capable 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and, importantly, boasts an All-Wheel Drive system. Whether youre navigating city streets, tackling snowy highways, or exploring more adventurous routes, this Equinox is engineered to provide confidence and control in all conditions. Its practical 4-door design and spacious interior make it ideal for families, commuters, and anyone who needs a dependable ride that doesnt compromise on comfort or capability.</p><p>With 165,000 kilometers on the odometer, this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT has been well-travelled and is eager for its next chapter. It offers a fantastic blend of everyday usability and the ruggedness youd expect from an SUV. Imagine packing up for a weekend getaway, loading up groceries, or simply enjoying a comfortable daily drive – this Equinox is designed to make it all easier. At Right Choice Auto, we pride ourselves on offering quality vehicles, and this Equinox LT is no exception.</p><p>Here are 5 features of this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT that truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Go Anywhere All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and all your adventures with the confidence of an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability when you need it most.</li><li><strong>Comfortable & Spacious Interior:</strong> Settle into a well-appointed cabin designed for everyday comfort, offering ample room for passengers and cargo for all your needs.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Practicality:</strong> Experience the perfect blend of car-like handling and SUV utility, making it ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend excursions.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with a responsive automatic transmission that delivers a smooth and efficient ride.</li><li><strong>Dependable Chevrolet Engineering:</strong> Benefit from the proven reliability and robust build quality that Chevrolet vehicles are known for, giving you peace of mind on every journey.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14523100

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXSEV8J6286549

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything Canadian life throws your way? Right Choice Auto has the perfect fit with this pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This stylish crossover is powered by a capable 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and, importantly, boasts an All-Wheel Drive system. Whether you're navigating city streets, tackling snowy highways, or exploring more adventurous routes, this Equinox is engineered to provide confidence and control in all conditions. Its practical 4-door design and spacious interior make it ideal for families, commuters, and anyone who needs a dependable ride that doesn't compromise on comfort or capability.

With 165,000 kilometers on the odometer, this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT has been well-travelled and is eager for its next chapter. It offers a fantastic blend of everyday usability and the ruggedness you'd expect from an SUV. Imagine packing up for a weekend getaway, loading up groceries, or simply enjoying a comfortable daily drive – this Equinox is designed to make it all easier. At Right Choice Auto, we pride ourselves on offering quality vehicles, and this Equinox LT is no exception.

Here are 5 features of this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT that truly stand out:

  • Go Anywhere All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and all your adventures with the confidence of an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability when you need it most.
  • Comfortable & Spacious Interior: Settle into a well-appointed cabin designed for everyday comfort, offering ample room for passengers and cargo for all your needs.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Practicality: Experience the perfect blend of car-like handling and SUV utility, making it ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend excursions.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with a responsive automatic transmission that delivers a smooth and efficient ride.
  • Dependable Chevrolet Engineering: Benefit from the proven reliability and robust build quality that Chevrolet vehicles are known for, giving you peace of mind on every journey.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2018 Chevrolet Equinox