$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2018 Chevrolet Impala
2018 Chevrolet Impala
PREMIER | V6 | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV |1 OWNER
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
52,007KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9384805
- Stock #: P8743
- VIN: 2G1125S30J9107925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8743
- Mileage 52,007 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges


Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2