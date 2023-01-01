Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

171,237 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CrewCab 4x4 4.3L 5.5ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CrewCab 4x4 4.3L 5.5ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1687386369
  2. 1687386487
  3. 1687386487
  4. 1687386487
  5. 1687386487
  6. 1687386487
  7. 1687386488
  8. 1687386488
  9. 1687386488
  10. 1687386488
  11. 1687386488
  12. 1687386488
  13. 1687386488
  14. 1687386488
  15. 1687386488
  16. 1687386488
  17. 1687386489
  18. 1687386489
  19. 1687386489
  20. 1687386489
  21. 1687386489
  22. 1687386489
  23. 1687386489
  24. 1687386489
  25. 1687386489
  26. 1687386489
  27. 1687386489
  28. 1687386490
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
171,237KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10093107
  • Stock #: 9090
  • VIN: 3GCUKREH0JG330099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 171,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

2017 Ford F-150 XL R...
 136,908 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trax ...
 59,967 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 51,817 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory