$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT CrewCab 4x4 4.3L 5.5ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
171,237KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10093107
- Stock #: 9090
- VIN: 3GCUKREH0JG330099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 171,237 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8