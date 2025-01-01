Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>1500 CUSTOM | V8 | 4X4   </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p> </p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

115,747 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1500 CUSTOM | V8 | 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
12302366

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1500 CUSTOM | V8 | 4X4

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1742482510
  2. 1742482510
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,747KM
VIN 3GCUKPEC9JG426774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # G426774
  • Mileage 115,747 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 CUSTOM | V8 | 4X4   

 

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.

 

 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2025 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS | 2.0L | MOONROOF | TECHPACK | for sale in Brantford, ON
2025 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS | 2.0L | MOONROOF | TECHPACK | 15 KM $54,444 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Escape ST-LINE| AWD | HYBRID | PANOROOF | COLD WEATHER | for sale in Brantford, ON
2025 Ford Escape ST-LINE| AWD | HYBRID | PANOROOF | COLD WEATHER | 15 KM $49,443 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 | RS | REDLINE PACKAGE | SUNROOF | AUTOMATIC for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 | RS | REDLINE PACKAGE | SUNROOF | AUTOMATIC 7,438 KM $59,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500