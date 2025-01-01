Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

164,698 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ CrewCab 4WD Z71 6.2L8cyl 6'7"Box RoofLeather

Watch This Vehicle
12927770

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ CrewCab 4WD Z71 6.2L8cyl 6'7"Box RoofLeather

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1756855933
  2. 1756855933
  3. 1756855933
  4. 1756855933
  5. 1756855933
  6. 1756855933
  7. 1756855933
  8. 1756855933
  9. 1756855934
  10. 1756855934
  11. 1756855934
  12. 1756855934
  13. 1756855934
  14. 1756855934
  15. 1756855934
  16. 1756855934
  17. 1756855934
  18. 1756855934
  19. 1756855934
  20. 1756855935
  21. 1756855935
  22. 1756855935
  23. 1756855935
  24. 1756855935
  25. 1756855935
  26. 1756855936
  27. 1756855935
  28. 1756855935
  29. 1756855935
  30. 1756855935
  31. 1756855936
  32. 1756855936
  33. 1756855936
  34. 1756855936
  35. 1756855936
  36. 1756855936
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,698KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEJ4JG165930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,698 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Factory remote start
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
6'7"Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ CrewCab 4WD Z71 6.2L8cyl 6'7
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ CrewCab 4WD Z71 6.2L8cyl 6'7"Box RoofLeather 164,698 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XL RegCab 2WD 3.3L6cyl 8' Box for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XL RegCab 2WD 3.3L6cyl 8' Box 136,749 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 RegCab 2WD 4.3L6cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 RegCab 2WD 4.3L6cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam 146,571 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500