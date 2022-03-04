$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS RegCab 4.3L 8"Box BackUpCam
Location
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
140,513KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8459424
- Stock #: 8857
- VIN: 1GCNCNEH1JZ136577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 140,513 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
