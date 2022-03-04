Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

63,562 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Custom CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5"Box BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,562KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8591834
  • Stock #: 8890
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC0JG578376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 63,562 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

