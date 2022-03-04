$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5"Box BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
63,562KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8591834
- Stock #: 8890
- VIN: 3GCUKPEC0JG578376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 63,562 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8