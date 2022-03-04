$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT CrewCab Z71 5.3L 6.5"Box HeatedSeats BackCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
51,516KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8654368
- Stock #: 8885
- VIN: 3GCUKREC4JG539785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,516 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
