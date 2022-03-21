Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

129,083 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

LT TrueNorth CrewCab Z71 5.3L 5.5ftBox BackCam

Location

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,083KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8701109
  • Stock #: 8899
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC9JG406407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,083 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

