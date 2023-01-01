$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT RegCab 4x4 4.3L 8ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
127,033KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9773413
- Stock #: 9020
- VIN: 1GCNKNEH2JZ278424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 9020
- Mileage 127,033 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Additional Features
20" Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8