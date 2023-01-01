Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

127,033 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT RegCab 4x4 4.3L 8ftBox BackUpCam

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT RegCab 4x4 4.3L 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,033KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773413
  • Stock #: 9020
  • VIN: 1GCNKNEH2JZ278424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 9020
  • Mileage 127,033 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

20" Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

