2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 0 3 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9773413

9773413 Stock #: 9020

9020 VIN: 1GCNKNEH2JZ278424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 9020

Mileage 127,033 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features 20" Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.