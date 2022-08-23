Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

101,514 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

HD CrewCab 6.0L 8ftBox BackUpCam

HD CrewCab 6.0L 8ftBox BackUpCam

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

101,514KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8981920
  • Stock #: 8931
  • VIN: 1GC1CUEG0JF240799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 101,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Trailer Brake
Bluetooth Connection

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

