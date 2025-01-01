2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
<div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto py-5 [--thread-content-margin:--spacing(4)] @[37rem]:[--thread-content-margin:--spacing(6)] @[72rem]:[--thread-content-margin:--spacing(16)] px-(--thread-content-margin)><div class=[--thread-content-max-width:32rem] @[34rem]:[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @[64rem]:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto flex max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden tabindex=-1><div class=group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn><div class=relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal [.text-message+&]:mt-5 dir=auto data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=a3936b8c-b971-4da6-b8af-699a4cfacc82 data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]><div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert w-full break-words light><p data-start=0 data-end=75> </p><p data-start=77 data-end=221>Looking for a ride that’s as flexible as your family’s schedule? This 2018 <strong data-start=152 data-end=175>Dodge Grand Caravan</strong> has got your back – and your kids’ snacks. 🥳</p><ul data-start=223 data-end=780><li data-start=223 data-end=361><p data-start=225 data-end=361><strong data-start=225 data-end=247>Stow n Go Seating</strong> – Because sometimes you need a minivan that can go from “school run” to “cross-country road trip” in seconds. 🛣️</p></li><li data-start=362 data-end=524><p data-start=364 data-end=524><strong data-start=364 data-end=388>Clean White Exterior</strong> – Like a blank canvas, but without the stress of having to <em data-start=448 data-end=458>actually</em> paint it. No major scratches, dents, or embarrassing blemishes! ✨</p></li><li data-start=525 data-end=667><p data-start=527 data-end=667><strong data-start=527 data-end=541>152,952 km</strong> – Still plenty of life left to explore all those family vacation destinations (and yes, that includes the in-laws’ house). 🚙</p></li><li data-start=668 data-end=780><p data-start=670 data-end=780><strong data-start=670 data-end=689>Safety Included</strong> – Because we all know you’re not just buying a car, you’re investing in peace of mind. 🛡️</p></li><li data-start=668 data-end=780><strong data-start=783 data-end=801>2 Sets of Keys</strong> – Because losing one is just part of life, but <em data-start=849 data-end=854>two</em>? That’s just being extra prepared. 🔑🔑</li></ul><p data-start=782 data-end=914>Price includes safety inspection (so we’re good to go). And yes, we <em data-start=850 data-end=856>love</em> a good negotiation – so make us an offer, we dare you. 😉</p><p data-start=916 data-end=1025> call to schedule a test drive! 📞 Don’t let this one slip away… like that one sock from the laundry. 🧦</p><p data-start=1027 data-end=1090 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=> </p></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,952 KM

$17,599

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,952KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0JR346944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,952 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan