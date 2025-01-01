$17,599+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
519-752-CARS(2277)
Certified
$17,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,952 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a ride that’s as flexible as your family’s schedule? This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan has got your back – and your kids’ snacks. 🥳
Stow 'n Go Seating – Because sometimes you need a minivan that can go from “school run” to “cross-country road trip” in seconds. 🛣️
Clean White Exterior – Like a blank canvas, but without the stress of having to actually paint it. No major scratches, dents, or embarrassing blemishes! ✨
152,952 km – Still plenty of life left to explore all those family vacation destinations (and yes, that includes the in-laws’ house). 🚙
Safety Included – Because we all know you’re not just buying a car, you’re investing in peace of mind. 🛡️
- 2 Sets of Keys – Because losing one is just part of life, but two? That’s just being extra prepared. 🔑🔑
Price includes safety inspection (so we’re good to go). And yes, we love a good negotiation – so make us an offer, we dare you. 😉
call to schedule a test drive! 📞 Don’t let this one slip away… like that one sock from the laundry. 🧦
Vehicle Features
Email Trip's Auto Inc.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
519-752-CARS(2277)