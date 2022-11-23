Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

75,079 KM

Details Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT BLACKTOP | DVD | TOUCHSCREEN | DUAL PWR DOORS

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT BLACKTOP | DVD | TOUCHSCREEN | DUAL PWR DOORS

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,079KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9392686
  • Stock #: P7852A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXJR216797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,079 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Dual sliding doors
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Climate Control
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

