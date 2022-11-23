2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

$29,888 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 0 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9392686

9392686 Stock #: P7852A

P7852A VIN: 2C4RDGBGXJR216797

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,079 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Dual sliding doors Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo dvd player Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

