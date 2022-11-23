$29,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT BLACKTOP | DVD | TOUCHSCREEN | DUAL PWR DOORS
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
75,079KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9392686
- Stock #: P7852A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBGXJR216797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,079 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Dual sliding doors
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Climate Control
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2