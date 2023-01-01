Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

94,521 KM

Details Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW N GO | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM | 7 PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW N GO | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM | 7 PASS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9987713
  2. 9987713
  3. 9987713
  4. 9987713
  5. 9987713
  6. 9987713
  7. 9987713
  8. 9987713
  9. 9987713
  10. 9987713
  11. 9987713
  12. 9987713
  13. 9987713
  14. 9987713
  15. 9987713
  16. 9987713
  17. 9987713
  18. 9987713
  19. 9987713
  20. 9987713
  21. 9987713
  22. 9987713
  23. 9987713
Contact Seller

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,521KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9987713
  • Stock #: P9378
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2JR262432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,521 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2021 Subaru Forester...
 37,033 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer L...
 45,207 KM
$46,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Impal...
 76,556 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory