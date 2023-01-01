$21,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
STOW N GO | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM | 7 PASS
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
94,521KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9987713
- Stock #: P9378
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2JR262432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,521 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2