<div>2018 e 450 16 ft box truck 91000 kms. automatic air. mint condition sold as is plus Hst </div>

2018 Ford E450

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford E450

XLT

2018 Ford E450

XLT

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 e 450 16 ft box truck 91000 kms. automatic air. mint condition sold as is plus Hst 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-XXXX

519-755-0400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2018 Ford E450