$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford E450
XLT
2018 Ford E450
XLT
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 e 450 16 ft box truck 91000 kms. automatic air. mint condition sold as is plus Hst
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises
2019 Ford F-150 4x4 200,000 KM $18,800 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 275,000 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit 250 XLT 185,000 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email J.Domotor Enterprises
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-755-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
J.Domotor Enterprises
519-755-0400
2018 Ford E450