Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br />KEY FEATURES: 2018 Eco-sport Titanium, AWD, 2.0L 4cyl ecoboost engine, Black, leather interior, navigation, heated seats, remote start, rear backup camera, Back up sensors, sync 3, BLIS, power windows power locks loaded</p><p><br />SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. </p><p><br />Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.</p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices</p>

2018 Ford EcoSport

141,588 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium 4WD

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1715276410
  2. 1715276412
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,588KM
Used
VIN MAJ6P1WL4JC227033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,588 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2018 Eco-sport Titanium, AWD, 2.0L 4cyl ecoboost engine, Black, leather interior, navigation, heated seats, remote start, rear backup camera, Back up sensors, sync 3, BLIS, power windows power locks loaded


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT 63,765 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT Premium for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT Premium 17,584 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BANKS 4X4 for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BANKS 4X4 7,599 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport