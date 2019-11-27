Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium | AWD | NAV | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

Titanium | AWD | NAV | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 4396734
  2. 4396734
  3. 4396734
  4. 4396734
  5. 4396734
  6. 4396734
  7. 4396734
  8. 4396734
  9. 4396734
  10. 4396734
  11. 4396734
  12. 4396734
  13. 4396734
  14. 4396734
  15. 4396734
  16. 4396734
  17. 4396734
  18. 4396734
  19. 4396734
  20. 4396734
  21. 4396734
  22. 4396734
  23. 4396734
  24. 4396734
  25. 4396734
  26. 4396734
  27. 4396734
  28. 4396734
  29. 4396734
  30. 4396734
  31. 4396734
  32. 4396734
  33. 4396734
  34. 4396734
  35. 4396734
  36. 4396734
  37. 4396734
  38. 4396734
Contact Seller

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,632KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4396734
  • Stock #: DR595
  • VIN: MAJ6P1WL3JC208599
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
ACCIDENT FREE , ONTARIO CAR , PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

With Intelligent AWD, 17” alloy wheels and a swing-gate rear hatch that opens wide for cargo, the 2018 Ford EcoSport is nimble and ready for just about anything.

There’s more than meets the eye inside EcoSport Titanium. With heated leather seats, generous seating and even a power moonroof with sunshade. For those chilly days a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel is also included.

Equipped with voice-activated navigation, an 8” touch-screen as well as Apple Carplay and Android Auto.





Do Not Pay For 90 Days


$0 Down Car Loan Approvals


We Pay Aggressively For Trades


Open Sundays 11-4PM



Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction.


Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google




Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.


We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience.


Free CarProof Report with every vehicle!


Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now!


Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)




A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 32,106 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey S...
 115,452 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 74,325 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906

Send A Message