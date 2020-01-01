2018 Ford EcoSport

+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
KEY FEATURES: 2018 Ecosport Titanium, four-wheel drive, 2.0L 4cyl ecoboost engine, Black, leather interior, power moonroof, heated seats, navigation, remote start, rear backup camera, Back up sensors, sync 3, BLIS, power windows power locks loaded
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9