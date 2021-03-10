2018 Ford EcoSport

+ taxes & licensing
519-720-0064
15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4
519-720-0064
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCING AVAILABLE! with rates starting as LOW AS 4.89% O.A.C
100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)
*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4