2018 Ford EcoSport

$23,888 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 4 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8646578

8646578 Stock #: P8122

P8122 VIN: MAJ3P1TEXJC206602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8122

Mileage 59,480 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera DUAL AIRBAG Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.