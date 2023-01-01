Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

36,852 KM

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

TITANIUM | 4X4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |ONLY 36K

2018 Ford EcoSport

TITANIUM | 4X4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |ONLY 36K

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

36,852KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9616381
  Stock #: P8955
  VIN: MAJ6P1WL2JC212322

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour MOONDUST SILVER METALLIC
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8955
  Mileage 36,852 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

