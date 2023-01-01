Menu
2018 Ford Edge

130,417 KM

Details Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL APPEARANCE PKG | V6 | PANO ROOF | NAV |1 OWNER

2018 Ford Edge

SEL APPEARANCE PKG | V6 | PANO ROOF | NAV |1 OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

130,417KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10278342
  • Stock #: P9721
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J81JBB54128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9721
  • Mileage 130,417 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

