2018 Ford Edge

$21,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 4 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10278342

10278342 Stock #: P9721

P9721 VIN: 2FMPK3J81JBB54128

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P9721

Mileage 130,417 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.