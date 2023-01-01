2018 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 8 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10356996

10356996 Stock #: BB21751

BB21751 VIN: 2FMPK4K83JBB21751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,820 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Leather Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.