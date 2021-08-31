Menu
2018 Ford Edge

7,021 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

TITANIUM | AWD | ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | ONLY 7 KM!

2018 Ford Edge

TITANIUM | AWD | ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | ONLY 7 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

7,021KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7890453
  Stock #: P7516
  VIN: 2FMPK4K97JBC48544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7516
  • Mileage 7,021 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

