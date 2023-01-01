Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

82,236 KM

Details Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

TITANIUM AWD| LEATHER|SAFE & SMART PKG|TOUCHSCREEN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

TITANIUM AWD| LEATHER|SAFE & SMART PKG|TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9593809
  2. 9593809
  3. 9593809
  4. 9593809
  5. 9593809
  6. 9593809
  7. 9593809
  8. 9593809
  9. 9593809
  10. 9593809
  11. 9593809
  12. 9593809
  13. 9593809
  14. 9593809
  15. 9593809
  16. 9593809
  17. 9593809
  18. 9593809
  19. 9593809
  20. 9593809
  21. 9593809
  22. 9593809
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

82,236KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9593809
  • Stock #: RW644
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K97JBB65938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RW644
  • Mileage 82,236 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Lincoln Contine...
 123,082 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic SI ...
 78,053 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2015 RAM ProMaster C...
 39,788 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory