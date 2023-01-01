$22,888+ tax & licensing
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
SE | REAR CAM | ECOBOOST | REMOTE START | ALLOYS
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
52,969KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10183428
- Stock #: P9597
- VIN: 1FMCU0GDXJUB88932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P9597
- Mileage 52,969 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2