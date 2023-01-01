Menu
2018 Ford Escape

52,969 KM

Details Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE | REAR CAM | ECOBOOST | REMOTE START | ALLOYS

2018 Ford Escape

SE | REAR CAM | ECOBOOST | REMOTE START | ALLOYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

52,969KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10183428
  Stock #: P9597
  VIN: 1FMCU0GDXJUB88932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9597
  • Mileage 52,969 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

