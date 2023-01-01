Menu
2018 Ford Escape

86,616 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE | REAR CAM | ECOBOOST | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

2018 Ford Escape

SE | REAR CAM | ECOBOOST | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,616KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10375077
  • Stock #: P9837
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD1JUB91525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9837
  • Mileage 86,616 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

