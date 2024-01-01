Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2018 Ford Escape SE, now available at Brant County Ford. This stylish and versatile crossover is perfect for families, commuters, and adventurers alike. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and impressive fuel economy, the Escape SE is a great choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded vehicle.</p><p>This Escape SE is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers smooth acceleration and efficient performance. The automatic transmission provides seamless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience. With 4-wheel drive, you can confidently navigate any terrain, whether its snowy roads or rough trails. And with a spacious cargo area, theres plenty of room for all your gear.</p><p>This particular Escape SE is in great condition and has been meticulously maintained. However, it has accumulated 200,292 kilometers on the odometer. With its extensive feature list, this Escape SE is sure to impress. Some of the most notable features include:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, including snowy roads and rough trails.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility and comfortable driving even in cold weather.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Easily adjust your windows for optimal comfort and ventilation.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Adjust the steering wheel to your preferred position for a personalized and comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Maintain control and stability on slippery surfaces for a safe and secure driving experience.</li></ul><p> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p>

2018 Ford Escape SE
$12,599 + tax & licensing
200,292 KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD4JUC71695
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,292 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Ford Escape