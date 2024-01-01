$12,599+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$12,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,292 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2018 Ford Escape SE, now available at Brant County Ford. This stylish and versatile crossover is perfect for families, commuters, and adventurers alike. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and impressive fuel economy, the Escape SE is a great choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded vehicle.
This Escape SE is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers smooth acceleration and efficient performance. The automatic transmission provides seamless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience. With 4-wheel drive, you can confidently navigate any terrain, whether it's snowy roads or rough trails. And with a spacious cargo area, there's plenty of room for all your gear.
This particular Escape SE is in great condition and has been meticulously maintained. However, it has accumulated 200,292 kilometers on the odometer. With its extensive feature list, this Escape SE is sure to impress. Some of the most notable features include:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, including snowy roads and rough trails.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility and comfortable driving even in cold weather.
- Power Windows: Easily adjust your windows for optimal comfort and ventilation.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the steering wheel to your preferred position for a personalized and comfortable driving experience.
- Traction Control: Maintain control and stability on slippery surfaces for a safe and secure driving experience.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207