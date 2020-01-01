Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Escape

SE | HTD SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | SYNC |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE | HTD SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | SYNC |

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 4452759
  2. 4452759
  3. 4452759
  4. 4452759
  5. 4452759
  6. 4452759
  7. 4452759
  8. 4452759
  9. 4452759
  10. 4452759
  11. 4452759
  12. 4452759
  13. 4452759
  14. 4452759
  15. 4452759
  16. 4452759
  17. 4452759
  18. 4452759
  19. 4452759
  20. 4452759
  21. 4452759
  22. 4452759
  23. 4452759
  24. 4452759
  25. 4452759
  26. 4452759
  27. 4452759
  28. 4452759
  29. 4452759
  30. 4452759
  31. 4452759
  32. 4452759
  33. 4452759
  34. 4452759
Contact Seller

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,434KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4452759
  • Stock #: EC97285A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD5JUC51063
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL TRADE, ONE OWNER





Do Not Pay For 90 Days


$0 Down Car Loan Approvals


We Pay Aggressively For Trades


Open Sundays 11-4PM



Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction.


Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google




Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.


We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience.


Free CarProof Report with every vehicle!


Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now!


Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)




A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 49,768 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln Navigat...
 38,156 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL |...
 86,675 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906

Send A Message