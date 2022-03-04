$21,888 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8627117

8627117 Stock #: P7979

P7979 VIN: 1FMCU0F72JUA45730

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.