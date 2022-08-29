Menu
2018 Ford Escape

126,533 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

SEL |4X4 | LEATHER |PANO ROOF |NAV | CLEAN CARFAX

SEL |4X4 | LEATHER |PANO ROOF |NAV | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

126,533KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9211612
  Stock #: P8612
  VIN: 1FMCU9HD3JUD39421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8612
  • Mileage 126,533 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
