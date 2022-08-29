$24,888+ tax & licensing
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
SEL |4X4 | LEATHER |PANO ROOF |NAV | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
126,533KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9211612
- Stock #: P8612
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD3JUD39421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8612
- Mileage 126,533 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
