Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

68,499 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

TITANIUM | 4X4 | PANOROOF | NAV | SAFE & SMART PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

TITANIUM | 4X4 | PANOROOF | NAV | SAFE & SMART PKG

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9438438
  2. 9438438
  3. 9438438
  4. 9438438
  5. 9438438
  6. 9438438
  7. 9438438
  8. 9438438
  9. 9438438
  10. 9438438
  11. 9438438
  12. 9438438
  13. 9438438
  14. 9438438
  15. 9438438
  16. 9438438
  17. 9438438
  18. 9438438
  19. 9438438
  20. 9438438
  21. 9438438
  22. 9438438
  23. 9438438
  24. 9438438
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,499KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9438438
  • Stock #: 2EC7754A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J97JUB29846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2EC7754A
  • Mileage 68,499 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 59,467 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape TIT...
 68,499 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 79,650 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory